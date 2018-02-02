Ryan rocks – it’s official

The winner of the district council’s South Holland Rocks competition has been announced.

Ryan Hollis (pictured), of Pinchbeck, successfully found the highest number of specially-painted rocks which were hidden in parks and play areas across the district.

He wins a £25 voucher from Argos.

‘South Holland Rocks’ was organised by South Holland District Council as part of the authority’s ‘think before you light up’ campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of second-hand smoke.

The campaign came out of a successful bid for external funding from Quit 51, which is a multi-agency group from a range of organisations across the county.

During the school Christmas holidays, the council asked youngsters aged up to 16 to hunt for the rocks which were painted with SHDC’s smoke-free mascot Big Cig.

Councillor Antony Casson (pictured), the council’s portfolio holder for public protection, said: “I would like to congratulate Ryan on winning the competition and also thank everyone who took part. The campaign is part of our commitment to create healthier and safer communities across the district.”