Royal Wedding treasure hunt

A Royal Wedding treasure trail is being held in Holbeach during the run-up to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wedding related items will be hidden in some of the shop windows from Monday, April 16 until the closing date of Friday, May 18, the day before the wedding.

All you will need to do is fill in a form saying where you found the items and take your answers to either Crafty Dottie on Park Road, or Townwood home hardware.

Photos of the items to find will be released soon, both on the Holbeach local Facebook page and also in the Free Press, along with the answer sheet, which will also be available from the Facebook page, Crafty Dottie and Tonwoods.

All of those correctly answering the locations will be entered into a draw on Sunday, May 20 at the fully booked WI Hall Royal Wedding afternoon tea and one of the guests will pick the winner, who will receive £50 of vouchers to spend in the town.