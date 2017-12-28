Rotary boost for Age Concern Deepings

Age Concern Deepings was delighted to welcome Neil Walker, from Stamford and District Round Table, together with daughter, Harriet, to their committee meeting this week.
Neil was there to present a cheque for £250 for the minibus replacement fund. .
Age Concern PR officer Liz Waterland said: “The support of groups such as the Round Table is so important to us and to our users. We are very grateful for their kindness.”
Our picture shows, from left: Neil Walker, Age concern vice-chairman Bob Parmenter, Brenda Hurl from Age Concern’s
Visiting and Befriending Service and Harriet Walker.