Road closures in Holbeach, Spalding and Sutton Bridge

Roads in Spalding, Holbeach and Sutton Bridge will be closed at the end of February and beginning of March.

Vine Street in Spalding will be closed at times to traffic for three days for essential maintenance work.

During the closures, from Wednesday, February 28 to Friday, March 2, the one-way order on The Crescent between Priory Road and Francis Street will be relaxed.

New Road in Sutton Bridge, between Guys Head Road and Petts Lane, will be closed at times between Tuesday, February 27 and Thursday, March 1 due to work by BT.

And Ryefield Lane in Holbeach will be closed at times from Tuesday, February 27 to Thursday, March 1 for works by Anglian Water.

In all cases, signage detailing dates and times will be displayed on site and diversion routes and access arrangements will be signposted

Arrangements will be made to enable pedestrians to access premises.