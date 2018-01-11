Review of SEND plan for special schools in South Holland under way

Families in South Holland can have their say on new plans for educating pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Lincolnshire.

The admissions process for special schools, including Gosberton House School, Garth and Priory Schools, both in Spalding, and Bourne’s Willoughby School, is under consideration.

We want to ensure that community special schools can meet the needs of all pupils, no matter what their specific disabilities may be, and increase support to children and young people in mainstream schools as well Coralie Cross, chairman of Lincolnshire Parent Carer Forum

Lincolnshire County Council is working with special school head teachers, governors and Lincolnshire Parent Carer Forum to develop a new model for special education across the county.

Forum chairman Coralie Cross chairman, said: “Together with the county council, we are working in partnership with special schools to improve provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

“We want to ensure that community special schools can meet the needs of all pupils, no matter what their specific disabilities may be, and increase support to children and young people in mainstream schools as well.

“But it is important we hear from parents, carers and children about our proposals as they are at the heart of SEND provision.

“Families can also find details of the consultation events planned in the county over the next two months.”

Under the new SEND proposals, no child will be forced to change school if parents don’t want them to.

However, with only 30 per cent of SEND pupils currently attending their nearest school, children will have the chance to attend a school in their community if that is possible.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s Services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “All children have the right to access education as close to their local community as possible and we are fully committed to working with our schools, parents and families to help realise this ambition.

“However, there are significant changes planned which aim to bring accessible inclusive education to all communities, with the added benefits of minimal travel, enhanced provision and an increased number of school places.

“We want all children to be able to access high-quality education and achieve their potential, as near to their family and local community as possible.”

To have your say, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/SENDcommunities before March 14.

