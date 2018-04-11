Renewed appeal for lad with Holbeach links

Police are renewing their appeal for anyone who has seen, knows the whereabouts of, or has information about 16-year-old Shaquille Rose.

Shaquille is described as being of slim build, 5ft 8ins and may be wearing a blue T-shirt, black and white tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

The 16-year-old, who has links to the Holbeach area, hasn’t been seen since 6am on April 3.

If you have any information about Shaquille and where he may be please call police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, calling 101, quoting incident number 46 of April 3 or through the independent charity missing people (text 116000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk)