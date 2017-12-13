Ready for adventure at Long Sutton Primary School

TSB in Long Sutton and the Friends of Long Sutton Primary School are fundraising for an outdoor adventure play area.

The bank recently donated £100 and the Friends of Long Sutton Primary School raised more than £1,600 towards the project at its Christmas fair on December 1.

Another £3,000-£4,000 is needed to cover the cost of equipment, a pizza oven, compost and plants.

School business manager Tracey Roscher said: “We are really lucky to have such a beautiful school site with a woodland area, wildlife ponds and lots of green space. We are determined to further develop these areas to provide the best learning opportunities for all of our pupils and very much welcome the support from the Friends of the School and the wider community.”

Friends Suzi Claxton and Bridgette Manning and pupils are pictured with the TSB cheque.

From our website ...

Christmas toy appeal now open in Sutton Bridge

Santa run brings early white Christmas for Spalding

SPALDING GUARDIAN FOODBANK APPEAL: Keep up the good work at Christmas