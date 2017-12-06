Ran away from scene of Holbeach accident

A driver who ran away from the scene of an accident has been placed on evening house arrest over the Christmas period.

Thomas Adden Nicholls (24), of Saltney Gate, Saracen’s Head, admitted careless driving, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report it and failing to provide a breath test when he appeared before magistrates in Boston on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Nick Todd said that at 9pm on June 13, Nicholls, who was driving a Fiat Punto, drove through red traffic lights in High Street, Holbeach, and collided with two other vehicles and some street furniture.

He said Nicholls left his vehicle and ran away and police found him ‘some hours later’ when he was “heavily intoxicated”.

Mr Todd said Nicholls refused to give a breath test but as he was injured, he was taken to hospital for treatment and there he refused to give a blood sample for analysis.

He said Nicholls accepted he had been the driver of the Punto and added that no other people were injured in the collision.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Nicholls claimed the traffic lights were changing as he crossed them but he had ‘panicked’ when he collided with the other cars and went to a friend’s, where he had drunk some alcohol because he was in pain and maintained he only drank alcohol after he had got there.

She said he was still receiving treatment for an eye injury.

The magistrates imposed an electronically-monitored curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am for the next eight weeks and ordered him to attend 35 days of rehabilitation activities over the next year.

He was also banned from driving for a year but was offered the drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 13 weeks and ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.