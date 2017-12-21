Racing Hamilton adopts Spalding man’s campaign to find cure for rare illness

The motor racing brother of Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is backing a Spalding man’s campaign to raise awareness of a little known medical condition.

James Wilson-White and a fellow chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS) sufferer Charles Carter have won support from Nic Hamilton, a cerebral palsy sufferer who races Renault Clios.

Nic will carry the ‘CPRS - Racing for a Cure’ logo on his car and support has come from another driver closer to home, Spalding optician Andy Molsom, who will carry the logo on his Caterham.

James (43) and Charles launched their mission at Brands Hatch in mid-November, raising more than £400 for the charity, CPRS UK, and their cause is fast gaining momentum across British motor sport.

James developed CPRS after an accident at work when he broke his leg and says it can be triggered by something as simple as stubbing your toe.

It is dubbed “the suicide syndrome” because sufferers are left in agony.

Next month James will spend two to three weeks at a specialist pain clinic in Bath.

He said: “I am at the point where painkillers don’t work. The morphine patches don’t touch the pain now, it’s in both legs, my right arm and shoulder.”

