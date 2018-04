Have your say

Riverside Vets held an Easter bake week to raise money for rabbit charities.

Staff sold homemade and shop cakes to customers all week and, along with a raffle, raised a fantastic £268.

The money will be donated to Lincs Arc, National Rabbit Welfare and the Rabbit Welfare Association & Fund.

Theyalso raised £46 for the Dogs’ Trust by raffling a hamper (pictured above).