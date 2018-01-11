Question of council tax put to Bourne and Deepings’ taxpayers

Council tax payers in Bourne and the Deepings are being asked for their views on what the amount should be for 2018/19.

South Kesteven District Council is giving people the chance to it decided where its element of council tax should go up by an average Band D amount of £5, or by three per cent which works out at a rise of £4.46 on an average Band D property.

The third option is to freeze council tax at its current average Band D level of £135.68, with a likely impact on services, including waste collection, environmental health and housing.

Coun Adam Stokes, SKDC’s cabinet member for finance, said: “We are committed to making a positive and lasting difference to the people who live and work in our district, whilst ensuring that our element of the council tax continues to be among the lowest in the country.

“We believe the way to do this is to focus on areas that will help the local economy, including the creation of InvestSK which is dedicated to supporting local businesses, improving our markets and ensuring that we continue to raise the standards of our streets through our hugely successful Big Clean initiative.”

“But to achieve all this, and taking into account efficiency savings and the use of existing reserves, the council will need to invest an additional £2.9million to deliver this agenda and maintain current services.

“Therefore, we are asking people to spare us a couple of minutes to let us know what they think as their feedback will then help us shape our budget report going forward.”

To have your say on SKDC’s council tax options, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/counciltax2018-19 and comeplete the survey before Monday, January 29.