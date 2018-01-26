Queen adds sparkle to a diamond day

Motor sports fans Eileen and Colin Bendall celebrated their diamond wedding yesterday and are looking forward to a family party this weekend.

Spalding born Eileen (78) and Colin (79), who was born in Gosberton Westhorpe, met at Spalding’s former Savoy Cinema in the days when Colin was a biker himself and Eileen would ride pillion.

The teenagers married around a year later.

After their children arrived, Colin ditched the motorbike and sidecar in favour of a Ford Popular but the couple kept their love of bikes – and, in Colin’s case cars – and watched racing at the country’s top circuits.

Eileen said: “We still go occasionally now to Cadwell and Snetterton.”

Their other big love is caravanning, something they have enjoyed since the 1970s, and they particularly enjoy holidays in Scotland.

“We still go on caravan holidays in the summer and holiday in log cabins in the winter,” said Colin.

He went to school in Gosberton and Donington before starting work aged 15 on the land with Chapman’s of Gosberton Risegate, returning there for another seven or eight years after finishing his two years’ national service in Malaya with the army.

Colin switched to lorry driving, working for Parker’s Transport, of Surfleet, and Terry Pell, of Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck, before a ten-year spell at Spalding Bulb Auction.

Eileen, who went to Spalding’s Westlode Street School, also spent her early working life on the land.

She worked for ISS as a cleaner at Gleed School for ten or 11 years, and was then a cleaner at Spalding Youth Club for 22 years.

They have family including son Paul and grandchildren Arron Chappell and Millie Bendall. Sadly they lost their daughter, Susan, in 2005.