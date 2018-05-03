Quadring horse rider warns ‘slow down or we could be killed’

Near misses on B-roads around Quadring and Donington have prompted an experienced rider to warn drivers to slow down when approaching horses.

Jodi Dixon, from Quadring Bank, is speaking out after she and fellow riders have had heart-stopping encounters with cars – and says few drivers seem to know the Highway Code rule to “pass wide and slowly”.

Shocking statistics from The British Horse Society (TBHS) reveal 38 riders and 222 horses were killed on Britain’s roads between 2010 and April this year. A massive 80 per cent of those tragedies were avoidable, being caused by drivers going too fast or too close to horses, or both.

The TBHS advises drivers to approach horses and riders at 15mph but Jodi says many back roads are set at the national speed limit, 60mph, and that means vehicles often hurtle towards them at top speed.

Both Jodi (44) and Millie are decked out in high vis but that didn’t stop one driver from racing towards them, leaving Jodi frightened that both she and Millie were about to be “wiped up”.

Jodi said: “I just saw her in the distance and thought oh my God, she’s not going to stop. I put my arm up to wave at her to slow down and she literally braked at the last minute and the car wobbled from side to side because she was going so quickly.”

Jodi has ridden horses on the roads for 30 years and says motorists don’t seem to understand that horses are live animals that can behave unpredictably when spooked by something as simple as a bird flying out of a hedge.

• The Highway Code says: “Be particularly careful of horse riders and horse-drawn vehicles especially when overtaking. Always pass wide and slowly. Horse riders are often children, so take extra care and remember riders may ride in double file when escorting a young or inexperienced horse or rider. Look out for horse riders’ and horse drivers’ signals and heed a request to slow down or stop. Take great care and treat all horses as a potential hazard.”

