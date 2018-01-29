Project to save historic Kirton will cost £2.8million

A campaign to save and bring an old grade II-listed pub in Kirton back into use will cost £2.8million, it has been confirmed.

Heritage Lincolnshire, a charity dedicated to preserving the county’s history, revealed the extent of the challenge to renovate the Old King’s Head in High Street while announcing the results so far of a community-based crowdfunding campaign.

This crowdfunding campaign has been really exciting for us and we were amazed to see how far afield our supporters were from

So far, nearly £5,300 has been raised towards the project after a series of events during the last months of 2017.

They included a murder mystery evening, quiz night, both at the Merry Monk pub in Kirton, and a Festival of Food at Kirton Town Hall.

Liz Bates, chief executive officer for Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “This crowdfunding campaign is our most successful individual giving campaign to date and we have learned lots of really valuable lessons about how to develop this in the future.

“It has been really exciting for us and we were amazed to see how far afield our supporters were from as well.”

Heritage Lincolnshire has applied to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for a grant of almost £2million to help turn the Old King’s Head into a community cafe, shop and bed and breakfast.

Work on the pub, originally a 16th century Tudor inn, is due to start in the spring after Heritage Lincolnshire bought the Old King’s Head in March 2016.

The charity received an initial HLF grant of more than £2million to save the pub from dereliction and Liz said: “Our campaign has helped raise the profile of our project hugely and we are so grateful to the community for their support.”

