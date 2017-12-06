Primary schools’ dance festival to be held in Crowland

Have your say

Teachers are being invited to enter their schools into an exciting dance festival coming up at the end of January.

All styles of dance are welcomed and performers can be as creative as they like and incorporate costumes and props if they wish.

The event will be held at Crowland South View Primary School on Wednesday, January 31, from 4pm until 5.30pm, “utilising the fantastic stage and lighting facilities”.

It has been organised by Holly Barrett, an educational consultant with Spalding-based Give It Some Fizz Fitness, Sports and Education, in conjunction with the school.

Holly said: “The competition is open to the whole primary phase.

“We are happy to have entrants of any dance type, or dance style and already have entrants from a range of styles.

“They will be judged on the organisation of the dance, how well rehearsed it has been, the quality of performance and execution of dance moves.

“It is giving children an opportunity to perform.

“For some, it might be the first performance they have ever done on a stage in front of an audience.

“The emphasis of the festival is for enjoyment and participation, but we will also be looking for an overall winner.

“Teams will choose their own music, practice their performances before the competition; and on the day will perform on stage with the lighting and the music.

“We can seat up to 200 people in the audience so parents and teachers are invited to watch the performances.”

“Refreshments will be available to purchase.”

And Holly has some tips for getting inspiration to create a dance.

She said: “You could either choose a song that is popular that the children enjoy or get inspiration from a topic that they have been studying at school. This is always a good starting point.

“Let the children experiment with movements when creating their performance and sequences.”

Independent judges will choose the winning performers.

Holly is a former head of school and in her work as an educational consultant she supports schools in developing their PE provision.

That also includes running training courses for teachers in delivering and assessing PE.

In addition, Holly is a qualified coach in a number of sports.

She said: “As an experienced teacher and former head, I understand the significant impact that high quality PE and sports can have.

“We are working closely with South View and other schools to develop the physical education provision that the children are experiencing.

“One aspect of this is to offer the children greater opportunities to experience competition through a variety of tournaments.

“South View Primary has fantastic sporting facilities and are keen to use these to their maximum potential.”

Give It Some Fizz is also organising a range of other sporting events at South View Primary this year and have already enjoyed hosting a successful netball and football tournament.

The cost for each school to enter the dance festival is £20 per team.

○ For further details or to book your school in for the competition, you can contact Holly at Give It Some Fizz via: info@giveitsomefizz.com or phone her on 07800 566058.

SEE ALSO:

Crowland pupils give generously to shoebox appeal and welcome new gym equipment

Hopes and dreams realised as Spalding School of Dance move into new centre