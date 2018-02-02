Praise for “amazing” volunteers at Donington Community Hub

Have your say

Donington Parish Council is sending a letter to praise the “amazing” job done by volunteers who have made a big success of the village community hub.

Coun Jane King highlighted the hub’s success as it comes up to the second anniversary of volunteers taking over the library, which was axed by Lincolnshire County Council.

Council chairman Arthur Baldwin said a “well done” letter should be sent.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun King said: “Donington Community Hub is going from strength to strength and this is only being achieved by the best band of volunteers ever. Without their dedication and determination to keep the hub open for the benefit of not only Donington, but the other villages, we would have been left with another empty building on the high street.”

She said the team run a variety of well-supported events throughout the year.

Computers are free to use for members, with a £2 charge for non members, but they must be booked.

A printer is available with a charge of 10p for black and white copies and 50p for colour.

Coun King says the hub loans out jigsaws, and welcomes donations of jigsaws – as long as all the pieces are there – as well as books.

• Residents are warned to be vigilant following a spate of crime.

Chairman Coun Arthur Baldwin said five people were seen wandering around Gleed Avenue, where a theft took place, and were also spotted in Malting Lane.

He said: “They are up to no good. Just be aware.”

Clerk Diane Fairweather said there was a police warning about “white Transit vans” but Coun Phil Lovell said: “It’s people nicking the vans to steal the parts.”

The police report for the month revealed eight attempted burglaries, two thefts and two road accidents.

• The parish council took down its Christmas lanterns because they were considered unsafe after three came down on their own.

Coun Jane King asked if the council had yet had a refund.

Clerk Diane Fairweather said: “No, we are still arguing over that.”

• Parking bays in Market Place are due to be marked with white spray paint so the spaces are better defined.

The council agreed to ask its litter picker if he could do the job and Coun Phil Lovell offered to help.

Some councillors were worried about the spray drifting onto vehicles, but Coun Lovell suggested a sign could go up to say the car park is closed for four hours.

• Councillors are waiting for consent to tackle a troublesome tree at Mill Pond.

Members heard the tree is in the conservation area and, although it is self-sown, nothing can be done without permission from the district council tree and nature conservation officer.

• Donington community group IDEA is hitting a brick wall over the crippling cost of its annual accounts audit.

At least as long ago as August last year, the council was hearing about the group’s audit costing £1,500 while income was around £1,000

So far IDEA’s members haven’t found a way round the problem because it was set up as a limited company

Coun David Hawkins, an IDEA member, told Thursday’s meeting: “We keep hitting a brick wall over this audit.”

He said any change would need to be agreed by the parish council because IDEA’s constitution says the council “must have the last word”.

Clerk Diane Fairweather said: “Why not just be a voluntary group?”

And Coun Phil Lovell suggested: “Finish IDEA Ltd and reform as IDEA group.”

IDEA member and councillor Jane King told the meeting: “It seems that we do have the same discussion every month at every IDEA meeting. Nobody seems to want to move it forward.”

The council agreed to help IDEA find a way forward by checking its constitution.

Chairman Coun Arthur Baldwin said: “We have got to check all the details.”

