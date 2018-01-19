Possible changes to flood risk management in Donington area

Households in Donington, Bicker, Swineshead and other villages served by Black Sluice Internal Drainage Board (IDB) are being asked about changes to flood risk management.

Plans for five sections of South Forty Foot Drain to be classed as ordinary watercourses, instead of “main river”, and managed by Black Sluice IDB are being considered by The Environment Agency.

If adopted, Black Sluice IDB would then have powers to carry out work to manage flood risk, stregthening such management and decision making, according to The Environment Agency.

The government body added that the areas under consideration are all of low flood risk and not associated with major rivers or major population centres.

More details can be found by visiting http://bit.ly/2Dgf1u7