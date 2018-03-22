Popular jobs fair in different venue

Are you looking for a job, or a new career in South Holland? If so, visit a free event in Spalding.

The annual South Holland Jobs Fair takes place on Tuesday, May 1 and offers visitors the opportunity to speak to over 50 employers and training providers from a range of industries who are recruiting in our area.

The event is being held at The Castle Sports Complex between 10am and 2pm and is organised by South Holland District Council and The Department for Work and Pensions.

Representatives from several sectors will be on hand to discuss current vacancies and apprenticeships as well as offering information about a wide range of jobs.

Visitors can get careers advice and learn about the skills needed for different job roles. There will also be providers to support anyone who is thinking of starting their own business or looking to benefit from training and development opportunities.

Coun Nick Worth said: “The Fair is an excellent opportunity for anyone across the district looking for work, to speak to employers and get careers advice.

“Advice is also on offer for anyone looking to start up in business. The Fair has been very popular in recent years and demonstrates our commitment to helping residents back into work.”

The jobs fair has been running for several years now and is widely recognised as a very helpful event for everyone in our community.

Last year around 400 people attended and there were many positive comments. Due to the popularity of the event, the venue has been changed to accommodate more employers.

The fair will give visitors a great chance to see all the employment choices, across a variety of roles and business sectors that South Holland has to offer.

For more information, call 01775 764895 or email economicdevelopment@sholland.gov.uk