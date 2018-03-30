Poppy making plan for South Holland to mark end of World War I

Knitters and weavers in South Holland can soon take part in a poppy making project to mark the end of World War I.

Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers is finalising plans for people to make knitted, crocheted and felted poppies to be displayed across the county marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War in November 1918.

Churches, village halls and war memorials are likely venues for the poppy displays and for more details, call Val Gemmell on 01406 490209.

