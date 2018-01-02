Police under fire over mud-covered road at Gosberton

A Gosberton parish councillor is upset with police for deciding a sea of mud covering a 50-60 yard stretch of Bow Gate wasn’t “dangerous”.

Coun Rowland Perry said the road surface was two to three inches deep in mud with “great big clods” everywhere.

He said: “The police have been out and they maintain it’s not dangerous – if it’s not dangerous, I would dread to think what they class as a dangerous road.”

Coun Perry says drivers race along and he feared anyone touching their brakes might have gone up the kerb, through a fence and into his neighbour’s pond.

He reported the mud to county highways, who passed details to police, and Coun Perry contacted police himself, ending up with two police incident numbers but no action after police decided “it was not bad enough to cause any problems”.

In November, the A16 at Crowland was closed for a couple of days after compacted mud on the road caused a motorcycle accident with a rider and passenger suffering minor injuries.

Coun Perry asked: “Is it going to take another incident like they had at Crowland before any action is taken about the state of the roads and pavements in Gosberton?”

The parish councillor says it is an offence under the 1980 Highways Act to deposit mud on the road.

He once worked in farming and was issued with a broom and shovel with orders to clean off mud from tractor and trailer wheels before driving off the field and onto the road.

A county highways spokesman said: “People can report mud on the roads by calling our customer service centre on 01522 782070. Out of hours, it should be reported to the police via the 101 number. It is the responsibility of those that leave mud on the roads to clear it up. However, if we can’t track them down or the mud presents an immediate danger to life, we will clear it ourselves, but will always look to recharge the cost of the work to the person responsible wherever possible.

“We referred this matter to the police for them to investigate. In some cases, they approach us to help with the clearing up, but we weren’t contacted by them on this occasion.”

A police spokesman said an officer visited the scene and, at that time, “they didn’t deem it to be hazardous”.

