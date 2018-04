Have your say

A CCTV image of two people has been released by police in connection with the theft of perfume from a store in Spalding.

Police are trying to trace a man and woman seen in the CCTV image to speak to them about two sets of perfume that were stolen from a display at Hills Department Store on Wednesday, March 14.

Anyone who knows the pair should call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.