Police recover man’s body from River Welland in Spalding

Police divers have recovered the body of a man from the River Welland in Spalding today (Wednesday).

The man’s identity isn’t known at this stage and police say they are treating his death as “unexplained”.

A police spokesman said they received a report of a body in the river in the London Road area at about 10.45am and a police dive team went to the scene.

The spokesman said the body was recovered at about 1.30pm and the cause of death will not be known until a post mortem is conducted.

The spokesman added: “Police inquiries are continuing.”

Anyone who believes they may have information to assist the enquiry is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 131 of November 29.