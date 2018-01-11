Plea to Legion: Don’t let Donington club premises become derelict

Have your say

The Royal British Legion (RBL) is being asked to safeguard its social club building in Donington so it doesn’t become a derelict eyesore.

While the national organisation owns the Malting Lane building, the Donington and Quadring Royal British Legion Social Club called “time” – it’s believed – because upkeep costs were too expensive.

At the parish council meeting, a member of the public urged councillors to write to the RBL.

He said: “If that building is left it will fall into dereliction.”

The council agreed to contact the RBL and ask it to safeguard the building.

Council chairman Arthur Baldwin said the social club didn’t have enough users to meet building maintenance costs and the RBL (nationally) didn’t contribute.

The centre was popular at weekends and now a Boston couple, John and Sandra Lea, have thrown a lifeline to club-goers by joining forces with Wyberton Sports and Social Club to stage entertainment there starting this Saturday.

Other entertainment nights booked so far are: January 20 and 27; February 3 and 24; March 3, 10 and 17.

Doors open at 7.30pm and entertainment starts at 8.30pm.

John said: “If it goes well, we might put the Sunday night on.”

Following our story last week, when John and Sandra appealed for Donington club-goers and performers to get in touch, the couple met two of their club-going Donington friends at Wyberton Sports and Social Club and popular performer Trudie phoned and has been booked at the new venue.

