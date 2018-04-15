Planning Applications

Have your say

Before the local councils...

South Holland District Council

Mr and Mrs Cole, 4 Peterborough Road, Crowland. Extensions and replacement bay windows.

Crowland Abbey, Churchyard, Church Lane, Crowland. Works to trees in conservation area.

C James, the Cottage, Bridge End Causeway, Donington. Extension and alterations.

P Crum, 30 Midsummer Gardens, Long Sutton. Porch.

Duncan and Toplis, enterprise Way, Pinchbeck. Extension to staff car park.

Marston’s, The Tulip Queen, Barrier Bank, Cowbit. Signage.

R and K Barker, Ashtree House, 72 Barrier Bank, Cowbit. Residential development.

Mr and Mrs Cockram, The Old Ship Inn, Beck Bank, Gosberton Clough. Removal of condition on approval.

M Hodgson, Fendyke Farm, Washway Road, Holbeach. Extension.

Mr Gray, West End Lodge, 88 Knight Street, Pinchbeck. Building for ancillary accommodation (retrospective).

J Smith, 27 Station Road, Surfleet. Condition details submitted.

J Dempster, 40 Chapel Gate, Sutton St James. Extension.

P Garside, 45 Beccelm Drive, Crowland. Extension to provide self-contained annexe.

A Bacon, 23 Flinders Road, Donington. Extension.

Mr and Mrs Buffham, Cheriton, Foxes Low Road, Holbeach. Garage extension.

J Davis/S Leyland, 13 Priory Road, Spalding. Conversion of single three bed dwelling to form two one bed self contained flats.

C Longstaff, Westbourne Lodge, 13 Cowbit Road, Spalding. Works to trees in conservation area.

M Harrison/S Cooper, The Rawlins, 11 Bells Drove, Sutton St James. Extension and alterations.

A and H Nurseries, Poplar FarmSutton St James. Glasshouse, including two lagoons.

South Kesteven District Council

J Murray, 31 North Street, Bourne. Demolish existing buildings and build three blocks of 12 apartments.

V Waterland, 89 Church Street, Deeping St James. Condition details approval.

B Roper, The Old Ship Inn, 22 High Street, Pointon. Build five dwellings; extension to existing building to provide five en suite bedrooms; extension to existing building to create changing rooms, toilets and meeting rooms; changes to car parking layout.

Bourne Westfield Primary Academy, Westbourne Park, Bourne. Reduce roof pitch, alter north elevation, remove two windows and reduce internal floor area.

Blue Sky Plastics Recycling, Fen Road, Bourne. Vary condition to increase permitted tonnage of waste from 20,000 tonnes per annum to 40,000 per annum.

W Holland, 56 Eastgate, Deeping St James. Extension.

Mr and Mrs Jarman, 14 Manor Close, Langtoft. Extension and garage conversion.

Boston Borough Council

Batty, 66 Tytton Lane West, Wyberton. Condition detail approval.