PLANNING APPLICATIONS

South Holland District Council

Ashley King Developments, 39 new dwellings, Low Lane, Holbeach. Condition details.

D Brown Building Contractors, Seas End Road, Moulton Seas End. Modification of condition.

Rafaels Coffee shop, 28 Westlode Street, Spalding. Extension.

Mr and Mrs Neal, Warrens Rest, Capes Entry, Cowbit. Replacement of roof light with dormer window (retrospective).

B Olivera, 4 Roman Bank, Long Sutton. Extension.

Transported Arts community Association, Hall Place, Spalding. Siting of sculpture in bronze of shepherd and farmer and relocation of finger post to planter.

A Taylor, 23A Station Road, Surfleet. Summerhouse with integral tool store incidental to main dwelling.

H Brown, side adj 30 Austendyke Road, Weston Hills. Condition details.

I Schipschi, Applegates, Campains Lane, Deeping St Nicholas. Extension, loft conversion (re submission).

D Brown Building Contractors, Marsh Road, Holbeach Hurn. Modification of condition to allow amendments to approval.

E Love, Sunningdale Avenue, Spalding. Extension.

C Langford, Welby Drive, Gosberton. Extensions and alterations.

Centric Homes, Carrington Road, Spalding. Bungalow (re submission).

Marston’s Inns and Taverns, land north/south Barrier Bank B1173, north west B1175, north/south Barrier Bank, B1175. Condition details.

B Dawson, land south 10 North Road, Gedney Hill. Modification of condition to allow amendments to approval.

A Finch, 7 Broad Lane, Moulton, Alterations to outbuildings.

L Smith, 11A Spalding Common, Spalding. Residential development five dwellings.

Spalding Dental Surgery, Dromedary Lodge, Camel Gate, Spalding. Extension

Mr and Mrs Bowater, Broadgate House, 696 Broadgate, Weston. Condition details.

Whaplode Manor, Washway Road, Holbeach. Condition details.

Boston Borough Council

Prince, Tarraleah, High Street, Swineshead. One bed annex.

Court, Buffhams Farm, Silt Pit Lane, Wyberton. Lawful development certificate (existing use) to seek confirmation that continued stationing and occupation by single family of mobile home is lawful.

South Kesteven District Council

I Penev, 4 Millfield Road, Morton. Extension.

Mr and Mrs Spencer, 3 Mill Drove, Bourne. Demolish dwelling and build dwelling.

A Martin, 9 East End, Langtoft. Extensions and detached outbuilding.

P Hockin, The Flower Box shop, 19 Brewery Lane, Billingborough. Condition details.

R Graham, 1 Council Houses, Rippingale Road, Kirkby Underwood. Extension.

S Arlow, 14 East Lane, Morton. Fell Austrian pine.

H Peng, 35A Abbey Road, Bourne. Illuminated signage.

Mr and Mrs Ellmer, 14 Halfleet, Market Deeping. Extension.