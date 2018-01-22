Planning Applications

Have your say

South Holland District Council

F Burgess, land rear 36 Quadring Road, Donington. Residential development.

Mr and Mrs Ambrose, Cranmore, Strongs Bank, Holbeach. Retention of dwelling without complying with agricultural habitation clause (re submission).

N Shortland, West Drove South, Gedney Hill. Residential development.

J Sandford, 17 Fleet Street, Holbeach. Conversion of shop to 7 bed HMO (retrospective).

T Wayman, The Lodge, Park Lane, Surfleet. Works to TPO.

Kirk Homes Developments, adj Havencombe, Chapelgate, Sutton St James. Residential development for 27 dwellings.

M Campling, The Yews, 2 Jarvis Gate, Sutton St James, Works to TPO.

A Collett, rear 47 Stonegate, Cowbit. Residential development for up to 2 dwellings.

W Breese, adj Linden House, Churchgate, Gedney. Dwelling.

Mr and Mrs Brabyn, adj 60 Wargate Way, Gosberton. Dwellings

B Mooney, 55 Fen Gate, Moulton Chapel. Dwelling (re submission).

Mr Britton, 58 Church Street, Pinchbeck. Works to trees in conservation area.

G Franklin, Leon, Lutton Gowts. Condition details.

W Knight, Zenwin, Lutton Gowts. Occupation of dwelling by persons not employed in agriculture.

K Staff, land off Burma Avenue, Pinchbeck. Dwelling.

S Bradshaw, Decoy Farm, Spalding Road, Crowland. Antenna and sub station housing 3 meter cabinets.

R Kett and N Sutton, 12 Fakenham Chase, Holbeach. Extension and alterations.

D Welbourn, 23 Chiltern Drive, Spalding. Extension.

A Burnett, 4 Saxon Close, Spalding. Extension.

Will Lunn Transport, Orchard House, 32 Gosberton Road, Surfleet. Change of use to light haulage business (retrospective).

John Grant (Donington) Ltd, Welland House Farm, Marsh Drove, Surfleet. Steel framed agricultural produce store.

D Pinkerton, St Pauls, Front Road, Foul Anchor. Use of site to keep 12 dogs for domestic purposes (retrospective).

L Eusden, 31 Broadgate, Whaplode Drove. Change of use of site for riding school.

Mr and Mrs Patten, The Bungalow, Gimmel’s Gate, Sutton Crosses. Occupation of dwelling by persons not employed in agriculture.

R Murray and P Summerfield, Golden Lion Inn, 73 Seas End Road, Moulton Seas End. Extension.

Mr and Mrs Hahn, 4 Hawthorn Chase, Moulton. Garage extension.

C Robinson, Hamlin, North Drove, Quadring Fen. Linked detached garage.

Mr and Mrs Tello, adj Burr Lodge, Burr Lane, Spalding. House and garage.

South Kesteven District Council

M Bainbridge, 2 Stroud Close, Bourne. Extensions.

Star Pubs and Bars, Masons Arms Inn, 13 South Street, Bourne. Signage and external illumination.

K Searson, land 1 and 3 Pinewood Close, Bourne. Bungalow.

Boston Borough Council

Clifton, The Whins, Ralphs Lane, Frampton. Extension and garage.

King, Reed Point, Spalding Road, Sutterton. Nine industrial units.

Buckle and Steele, Blyton House, Rainwalls Lane, Sutterton. Extension and replacement garage, store and home office.

Buckle and Steel, The Old Bakery, Rainwalls Lane, Sutterton. Porch.

Mason Bros Transport, Fairfield Farm, Blackjack Road, Swineshead. Extension to cold store.

Copestake, Badgers Holt, Asperton Road, Wigtoft. Site temporary static caravan to rear to be used as annex accommodation for two years and increase height of fence to three meters.