Planning Applications

Have your say

Before the local councils...

South Holland District Council

A Naylor, adj 1 Roman Bank, Common Road, Moulton Seas End. Residential development, 3 plots.

Commercial Cladding Services, plot rear properties on Burma Avenue, Pinchbeck. Works to TPO.

M Cundy, 12 Aintree Drive, Spalding. Extension.

L Taylor, 16 Malting Lane, Donington, works to TPO.

J Johnson, 84 London Road, Spalding. Vehicular access.

D Bunder, 103 Small Drive, Weston. Extension.

Mr and Mrs Gregory, adj 101 Broadgate, Weston. Bungalow.

N Colley, 14 Tatwin Drive, Crowland. Extension/alterations.

County Tyres, 69 Clough Road, Gosberton Risegate. Condition details.

Mr and Mrs Day, 4 Sluice road, Holbeach St Marks. Alterations and extension.

D Malyon, adj Mar-Vel, Foxes Low Road, Holbeach. Condition details.

Mr and Mrs Shortland, 65 Little London, Spalding. Extension and alterations.

S Savage, 11 London Road, Spalding. Demolish ground floor level pitched roof incorporating enclosed redundant WC with external door, replace UVPC rainwater system to same roof with cast iron down pipe.

Boston Borough Council

O’Brien, Pincushion Inn, 289 London Road, Wyberton. Variation to approval to alter elevations to include louvres and satellite dishes to external walls and fencing to plant enclosure and addition of plant equipment design.