PLANNING APPLICATIONS

South Holland District Council

D Wilson, 89 Backgate, Cowbit. Condition details.

Ayscoughfee Hall School, Welland Hall, London Road, Spalding. Re cladding and replacement of windows to C20 pre-fab classroom block, build new single storey infill extension and link covered way (re submission).

Broadgate Guilders, Broadgate House, 5 Westlode Street, Spalding. Change of use of B1 (office) to D1 (non residential institutions (temporary for 5 years).

Mr and Mrs Stubley, off Chapel Gate, Sutton St James. Residential development.

Diocese of Lincoln, The Vicarage, 1 Broadgate, Whaplode Drove. Works to TPO.

Calderdale Homes, Park Lane, Donington. Details of external materials.

G Andrews, Faffens Way, Cheal Road, Gosberton. Use of land to site log cabin for use as holiday let and for family and friends and siting of domestic wind turbine.

Compact Car Corner, Wisbech Road, Long Sutton. Site mobile home for occupation in conjunction with business (retrospective).

D Roberts, 75 Bourne Road, Spalding. Remove conservatory and replace with extension.

Mr and Mrs Blake, 17 Greenrigg Gardens, Spalding. Extension.

Mr and Mrs Breach, off Pipwell Gate, Moulton Seas End. Residential development (following previous refusal and dismissal).

W Exton, 42 Mansell Close, Spalding. Extension.

A Pates, 166 High Road, Weston. Three bed chalet bungalow and associated detached garages.

South Kesteven District Council

S Norman-Smith, Highfield House, 36 Market Place, Folkingham. Fit metal railings to frontage where they were present originally, to the left and right of front door.

Codek Development, 9 Folkingham Road, Billingborough. Replacement garage and a new two storey detached dwelling with integral garage.

Central England Cooperative, 102 Bridge Street, Deeping St James. Alter facade, ATM machine, external lighting and external plant equipment.

R Ward, 84 Tattershall Drive, Market. Deeping. Extension and part conversion of garage.

Boston Borough Council

Blackjack Nursery, Donington Road, Swineshead. New glasshouse with associated irrigation tanks and storm water attenuation lagoons.

Newton Press, 2 Abbissgate, Endeavour Way, Sutterton. Change of use from B1 (light industrial) to car sales storage and distribution(sui generis).

Co-operative Retails, Station Road, Kirton. Works to trees in conservation area.

Court, Buffhams Farm, Silt Pit Lane, Wyberton. Application for lawful development certificate (existing use) to seek confirmation that the continued stationing and occupation by a single family of a mobile home is lawful.

Woods Nurseries, High Street, Swineshead. Residential development of up to 41 dwellings.

Tunnard, Manor Farm, Manor Road, Kirton. Change of use to convert existing brick barn into two bedroom self-catering accommodation.

Cropley, The Laurels, Boston road, Sutterton. Extensions.

Capps, Freedom Farm, Marsh lane, Algarkirk. Storage building for agricultural use.