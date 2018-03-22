Plan for new bookshop to get Holbeach reading

Plans for a new bookshop and community information point in Holbeach are taking shape, hopefully, in time for the town’s annual flower festival in May.

A group of trustees, with experience in business, tourism and charitable fundraising, are leading a project to open a second-hand bookshop in High Street.

We believe that the bookshop will contribute positively to the mixed economy of our high street and, as its reputation grows, visiters will be drawn to our town The Reverend Kate Plant, Curate at All Saints Church, Holbeach,

The idea for what will be known as Holbeach Book Shop was unveiled by the Reverend Kate Plant, Curate at All Saints Church, Holbeach, in this month’s church magazine.

Mrs Plant said: “A small group of us are planning to open a second-hand community bookshop which will be run by volunteers and overseen by a charity set up for this purpose.

“As well as providing good quality, affordable books and other media, we hope the bookshop will also provide space for local artist and schools to exhibit their work, storytime sessions for young children and book clubs for older children. “It is planned to run the project for a trial period of between 18 months and two years in order to see how sustainable our idea is.

“However, we believe that the bookshop will contribute positively to the mixed economy of our high street and, as its reputation grows, visiters will be drawn to our town.”

Other trustees include ex-bookseller Brian Boardman and his wife Carolyn, as well as Charles Baker who previously worked for 15 years as a tourism manager in St Albans.

Mr Baker said: “Kate came up with the idea of having a bookshop in Holbeach after she noticed that there wasn’t one on the high street.

“In her work as a curate, Kate had come across people who had moved to Holbeach but felt a bit isolated.

“So Kate could see that a bookshop would be an opportunity for such people to volunteer after a friend of hers did something similar in south Shropshire.

“Our aims are to promote books and reading for all ages, provide volunteering opportunties, contribute to the mixed economy of Holbeach and add to the variety of shops on High Street.”

Once the bookshop is established, any profits made will be shared out amongst good causes in the town and wider area.

You can find out more during a volunteering session at All Saints Church on Monday, March 26, at 10am.

