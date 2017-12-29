Plan for 21m mobile phone tower at Whaplode Drove

Have your say

A mobile phone mast standing 21m high will be installed on land behind 45 Broadgate, Whaplode Drove, if South Holland planners agree.

A lattice tower will support three antennas and two dish antennas, and there will be equipment cabinets at ground level, surrounded by a 2m high palisade fence.

Consent is being sought by Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd, jointly owned by Telefonica and Vodafone.

