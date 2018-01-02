Plan for 215 new homes in Long Sutton

Some 215 new homes could be built on land between Long Sutton’s Seagate Road and the B1359 Wisbech Road if planners give the go-ahead.

Long Sutton company OGE Chapman & Son, of Delph Fields, has submitted an application to South Holland District Council to build on land that is now farmed.

Parish council chairman Charles Moore says the land is identified as a development site in the emerging local plan but he anticipates there will be some concerns, particularly over infrastructure, when the parish council discusses the application later this month.

Coun Moore said: “The schools, the doctors’ surgery and even the fire service are at full capacity.”

He says councillors may ask for a developer contribution to help support those services.

Coun Moore believes there will also be concerns over site access and days the parish council will listen to residents before making its recommendation to the district council.

He said: “We will act accordingly to what we think is right and what the public expect us to do.”

The outline planning application leaves all matters reserved, such as the final design of the homes, although it does include seeking consent for the proposed access arrangements from the B1359 and Seagate Road.

The land extends to some 10.6 hectares.

A planning statement submitted with the application says: “The indicative layout allows for larger detached frontage plots, reflecting the general aspect of the existing roads, with a mix as you travel into the site.”

The developers point out the site is close to local services, with a large convenience store 110m away and a supermarket 500m away, and there’s easy access to a bus stop some 200m away at the Olde Ship Inn.

Proposals including building roads and footpaths to a standard that will make them adoptable by county highways as well as open space and landscaping.

• What do you think of the homes plan? Email our editor: jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

