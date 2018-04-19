Pinchbeck pensioner targeted by phone scammer

Police have warned against scammers after a woman in her late 70s was phoned today by a man purporting to be from Lloyds Bank.

The man told her that a loan for £10,000 had been taken out in her name and, in order to rectify this, he told the woman, from Pinchbeck, to attend a bank and pay the money immediately into another account.

The caller was very insistent and the victim would have carried this out, if she had not first spoken to her friend who assured her that this was a scam.

Lincolnshire Police are reminding residents to trust their instincts as this lady did and seek the opinion of someone they trust if they are ever in doubt of a cold caller.