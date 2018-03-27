PINCHBECK PARISH COUNCIL: Blow to derelict pub redevelopment plans as application is withdrawn

Hopes that a derelict Pinchbeck pub could be replaced by a shop have suffered a blow after it emerged that plans for it have now been withdrawn.

Parish councillors discussed plans by Manchester property developers Northhold Group to convert The Bell Inn on Church Street into a 3,750sq ft store, with 11 parking spaces.

A statement from architects working for Northold Group said: “The building is in such a condition as to be beyond economic sense to repair and refurbish it.

“The proposal has been designed to fit seamlessly into the surrounding area and provide a high-standard retail shopping facility for local residents.”

Northold Group’s plans were the first to be presented for The Bell Inn, which dates back to the late 19th century, since an idea in May 2009 to turn it into a live music venue and restaurant was dropped in May 2009 due to opposition from villagers.

But a letter from South Holland District Council’s planning department, published on Monday, confirmed that the latest plans had been withdrawn “at the request of the applicant”.

Speaking about Northold Group’s plans, Coun Andrew Bowser said: “The design of the building doesn’t look as if it’s going to be in keeping with the conservation area and so we’d like to see one that is more sympathetic to it.”

• County highways officers are to be invited down to West Pinchbeck for talks over cutting the speed limit along Six House Bank.

Momentum is growing for the road between Dozens Bank and Northgate to become a 30mph, rather than 40mph zone after a 220-name petition was handed in to parish councillors in November 2017.

New West ward councillor Terry Moore said: “Six House Bank is quite a long road and cars do go down it quite quickly.

“We should support the people behind the petition and write to the highways department to reduce it from 40mph to 30mph.”

• Pinchbeck and West Pinchbeck together saw increases in anti-social behaviour, burglaries, thefts and crashes over a three-month period between 2016 and 2017.

Figures provided by Lincolnshire Police showed six reports of anti-social behaviour, six burglaries, 12 thefts and 21 crashes between January and March 2017.

In contrast, two reports of anti-social behaviour, 11 thefts, 13 crashes and no burglaries were reported over the same period in 2016.

Criminal damage cases went down from four in 2016 to three in 2017.

• Requests from Pinchbeck villagers to use the South Holland Voluntary Car Scheme has led parish councillors to consider rejoining it.

The scheme, set up more than 30 years ago, sees volunteer drivers taking passengers to and from hospital at a preferential rate dependent on whether their respective parish council contributes financially to the service.

According to Coun Angela Newton, a volunteer with the scheme, at least four enquiries a week come from people in Pinchbeck who would ordinarily be turned down because the village was a non-member.

• A new-look website for Pinchbeck villagers to learn about the parish council’s work could soon be online.

Members agreed to a £500 investment in creating a website after parish clerk Barbara Camps revealed that she had spent four hours trying to update the current site which is maintained by Lincolnshire County Council.

Currently, only details about Pinchbeck Community Hub and Library, the village hall, a list of parish councillors and information about the facilities it looks after are available at http://parishes.lincolnshire.gov.uk/Pinchbeck/