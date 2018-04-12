Pinchbeck man faces grooming and sex offence charges

A 32-year-old former teaching assistant has appeared in court facing allegations of grooming and having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.

Martin Moon, of Bridgewater Lane, Pinchbeck faces two charges of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed in January 2011, by contacting and communicating with a child under 17, two of causing a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity without her consent, one allegation of causing the child to watch him engaging in sexual activity, one of inciting the sexual exploitation of the child and three offences of making 386 still and moving indecent photographs of a child.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place at various times between March and July last year.

No pleas were entered and Moon was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on May 9.