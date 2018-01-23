Pinchbeck legal firm raises £2,100 for Alzheimer’s charity...now to help LIVES

Have your say

Pinchbeck legal firm Roythornes raised more than £2,100 for the Alzheimer’s Society over the course of 2017.

After picking its charity of the year, Roythornes set out to not only fundraise for the organisation but also raise awareness of dementia and dispel the stigmas attached to it.

They did this through workshops where members of staff committed to becoming ‘dementia friends’.

Fundraising efforts included a Three Peaks Challenge, dress-down days, bake sales, a present-wrapping service, sweepstakes and more.

Roythornes’ legal executive Naomi Liston said: “We’re really proud of all the charitable efforts from members of staff and how they embraced Alzheimer’s Society as their charity of the year”.

First responders LIVES is Roythornes charity for 2018, with a number of initiatives already planned.

• Pictured after conquering the Three Peaks Challenge are employment solicitor Laura Hill and trainee solicitor Alex Wensor.