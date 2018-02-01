Personal mission for Holbeach-bred Nick ahead of five Ironmans in dad’s memory

A keen sports and fitness fan from Holbeach is testing his endurance to raise money in his father’s memory.

Nick Franklin (30), a former University Academy Holbeach student, is doing five half Ironman triathlons in five days between Tuesday, March 20, and Saturday, March 24.

I’ve done multi-endurance events in the past, but I wanted to set myself a bigger challenge to raise money for the three charities Nick Franklin, formerly of Holbeach

Ahead of Nick, now of King’s Lynn, is a 1.2-mile indoor swim, a 56-mile cycle ride and a 13.1 mile run, with the final day taking place in Holbeach.

Nick wants to shatter the £10,000 barrier in what he has raised for the British Heart Foundation ever since his father, Graham Franklin (52), died of a heart attack in October 2009.

Cancer Research UK and West Norfolk Mind are the other charities on his list and Nick said: “I’ve been training since September 2017 and I’m almost at a stage where I’m ready to do back-to-back Ironmans in three weeks’ time.

“Although I train in and around King’s Lynn and the Norfolk coast, I was born and raised in Holbeach, my mum still lives in the town and my challenge finishes at the Horse and Groom pub in High Street.

“I’ve done multi-endurance events in the past, but I wanted to set myself a bigger challenge to raise money for the three charities.”

In 2011, Nick did a 48-hour stationary cycle ride that raised £2,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Then in 2013, Nick did the Three Peaks Challenge of going up Ben Nevis (Scotland), Scafell Pike (England) and Snowdon (Wales) over two days in 23 hours.

Next came a 140-mile bike ride from Spalding to Southwold, Suffolk, a 95-mile ride to Hunstanton and a 35-mile run from Dersingham to Holbeach over three days, raising more that £4,700 for the heart charity.

Nick said: “My father was an active man who ate a reasonably healthy diet and didn’t smoke.

“Although he liked a drink, Dad did so very much in moderation so to suffer the sudden and tragic loss of my father was hard to take.

“Since then, we’ve gone on to raise over £9,000 for the British Heart Foundation through a number of events, including a memorial football match, cake stalls at local summer fêtes and various donations at different points.

“But the bulk of the money raised has come from myself doing multi-day endurance events.

“I chose Cancer Research UK because my mother and father-in-law were diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and 2015 respectively, while West Norfolk Mind is raising awareness about mental health issues.

“Fortunately, both my mother and father-in-law survived and although they have undergone vigorous treatments over many months, and have both had life-changing operations, they have gone on to lead pain-free and normal lives.

“This is thanks to the amazing work of the doctors and nurses who treated them.

“Another charity I am very keen to raise money for, and I feel do amazing work, is West Norfolk Mind.

“Mental health can’t just be categorised as one particular aspect as it covers an umbrella of issues people may have.

“West Norfolk Mind offers amazing support in and around the Kings Lynn area, supporting people in many ways with mental health issues, depression and bereavement.

“So I’d like to raise at least £5,000, but hopefully more, to split between the three charities.”

To sponsor Nick, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com and then search under his name.

Fitness trainer Nick in a right old spin

Fundraiser Nick to cover Dersingham and Hunstanton for Dad

Nick hands over his £4,700 charity cash