Pensioner probes Spalding river death tragedy

A pensioner is investigating his father-in-law’s death because hasn’t slept properly since John Little’s body was found in a Spalding river.

Police were alerted to the tragedy on the morning of Wednesday, November 29.

John Little who was found dead on November 29.

Roger Spicer (76), who is married to John’s daughter Nina (42), wants to know how the businessman came to be in the water – and is appealing for witnesses to tell him how John spent his last hours.

He said: “I have got to find out. I can’t sleep at nights.”

John had a home and car business, John Little Ltd, in Backgate, Cowbit, but Roger says he was living at an address in Moulton Chapel.

The pensioner has spoken to a father and son who were drinking with John on November 28 at The Ivy Wall, and says the son went on with John to the Indus Indian Restaurant in Winsover Road.

The two men parted at 6.45pm with John reportedly heading for a bus stop outside nearby Aldi to go to Cowbit.

So far Roger hasn’t discovered a later sighting of John.

The pensioner says police were originally treating John’s death as unexplained.

“We would like to know how and when he got into the water,” said Roger. “I really want to know was it an accident because you can’t say it’s not murder, like the police try and pass it away, if you don’t know how it happened. It could be anything so why have they just passed it off like that?”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said “the circumstances of this sad death were investigated by our CID officers and found not to be suspicious”.

An inquest was opened on Friday and adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Roger, who used to train race horses at The Gallops, West Pinchbeck, says John wasn’t the type of man to commit suicide and couldn’t swim so was unlikely to go into a river voluntarily.

He says John was a heavy drinker and could be “mouthy”.

Around the time of John’s death, his wallet – which was dry – was found on a footpath and handed in to the police.

Roger would like to hear from the finder to see if they can shed any light on John’s movements.

Lincolnshire Police say they cannot comment in detail on John’s case because it is now with the Coroner.

But a spokesman said: “We were called to the riverbank on London Road, Spalding, around 10.45am on Wednesday, 29 November following a report of a body having been found in the river.

“We recovered the body of a local 68-year-old man.

“The circumstances of this sad death were investigated by our CID officers and found not to be suspicious. We have passed the details onto HM Coroner. “Anyone who has any information that has not already been passed to us and they think could assist the Coroner’s enquiry should contact one of the Coroner’s officers or the police.

“We pass our condolences onto the friends and family of Mr Little.”

• Roger is keen to know about John’s daily routine and would welcome information from people who knew him during the last two months of his life as well as witnesses who saw him during his final hours. Anyone with information can call Roger on 07951 043881 or Lincolnshire Police on 101.

