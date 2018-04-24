Peele at Long Sutton rolls back the years as teachers there 60 years ago return to school

Two much-loved teachers who witnessed the opening of Long Sutton’s Peele School 60 years ago were welcomed back on Tuesday to chat to staff and students.

Margaret Rose taught PE and maths in her early days, then maths and bookkeeping, and spent 32 years at the school while Joan Thornton, who was Mrs Taylor during her time at Peele, taught general subjects.

The two ladies lunched with the Junior Leadership Team and representatives of the Friends of the Peele, Paul Ellwood, Gillian Ross and Melissa Reid, and were also joined by head teacher Jane Moody and member of staff and ex-pupil Maxine Wilson.

Maxine, who works part-time in the school library, was a pupil at Peele from 1964-68 and says Miss Rose taught her PE, and described her as “amazing”.

Although “quite sporty”, Maxine admits to having been afraid of using the vaulting horse until Miss Rose gave up her own time to coach her.

Maxine recalls: “I was terrified of the vaulting horse and Miss Rose gave up her lunch break and she made me keep trying and trying until I actually did it. After that, every time we had to do anything in the gym on a piece of equipment Miss Rose always asked me to demonstrate it.

“She was a wonderful teacher.”

Miss Rose (81), who lives in Spalding, still likes to keep fit, goes to exercise classes and enjoys gardening and holidays.

As the two retired teacher friends toured Peele, Miss Rose spotted cupboards along a wall of her old classroom that looked exactly the same as they did in her time there, even down to the colour, although she expects they’ve seen several coats of paint over the years.

She is very frank about her time at Peele, saying she enjoyed her first 20 years there very much while the remaining time was less enjoyable because children were less well-disciplined as, in some cases, their parents were not as strict.

Miss Rose says she was quite surprised on her visit to see a room specially for children who had been withdrawn from lessons, and that would not have happened in her day.

She said: “They (the children) were sorted out and that was that.”

Miss Rose was there when Peele opened, having first worked at the all-age school.

Mrs Thornton, who lives in Long Sutton, started a little while afterwards.

Maxine told us: “The Peele is extremely grateful to both Margaret and Joan for giving up their time to come along and meet everyone.”

Meanwhile the school’s diamond celebrations will continue.

Maxine said: “There are lots more events leading up to the main reunion on Saturday, July 14 and this was a wonderful start to mark such an important occasion.”

School business manager Betty Boor said the visit by Miss Rose and Mrs Thornton was greatly appreciated.

She said: “Our students listened in awe to the stories these ladies told.”

