Paws, and Do It For the Dogs!

You’ve been amazing helping us raise money for our campaign in aid of Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

The money will help build much-needed new kennels at the charity’s south Lincolnshire centre at Algarkirk.

Do It For The Dogs appeal.

We are trying to raise £4,000 for the first new kennel in the block in our Do It For the Dogs appeal.

It’s part of a project that will cost £200,000 overall.

This week we meet Dave, a cross breed puppy who was rehomed with the help of the centre.

Dave is settling in ‘amazingly’ with his new owners Donna and Martin .

It was love at first sight. He was a happy, lively and adorable boy.

Donna said: “When I was looking through Facebook, a picture on Jerry Green Dogs’ Page popped up.

“We had been looking for another dog for a little while after we recently lost our previous Dogue De Bordeaux.

“I called Jerry Green and myself and my husband went to see ‘Robin’.

“The description said it was a large cross breed.

“The staff where amazingly helpful and discussed how Robin was in foster at present due to being young but also that they wanted to help him put weight on.

“We met Robin and it was love at first sight. He was a happy, lively and adorable boy.

“We brought our seven- year-old Bullmastiff cross up to the centre to meet him that afternoon and they got on so well.

“The process was clear, supportive and positive with a good outcome.

“Robin is now called ‘Dave’ and he is your typical puppy - lively, nosey and a very happy boy.

“He has settled in well and it feels like he has been here forever.

Thank you to Jerry Green Dogs for all your help and support, and making the process a good experience for us and Dave.”

I am also getting involved by climbing Snowdon in Wales for the charity on April 28.

And our editor Jeremy Ransome has been in training for the London Marathon on April 22.

○ You can sponsor me at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zoe-myall

○ To sponsor Jeremy go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jeremy-Ransome

Other ways you can help the appeal:

• ONLINE via JustGiving – at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

• By TEXT – simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

• By CASH or CHEQUE at the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue’.

• Via PAYPAL to (fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.uk)

