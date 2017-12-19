Party time at Long Sutton garden centre

Have your say

Presents were handed out to lots of good girls and boys in Long Sutton at the weekend.

Coun Jack Tyrrell, who owns Silverdale Garden Centre, organises a special party every year for local children.

A special elf helper this year was Alice Bates (10), who suffers from cerebral palsy, and who generous Spalding Guardian readers raised more than £6,000 for last week, so she could have a special bath to help ease her daily pain.

Contributions to the fund were also collected from the Windows’ Dinner, held last Tuesday, and Tydd St Mary Schoo’s visit to Santa’s Silverdale grotto on Friday.