Parish council to hold talks on possible sale of Tongue End Playing Field

Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council is to hold talks over the possible sale of Tongue End Playing Field so it can be turned into a woodland area.

Parish councillors confirmed that no opposition to the idea had been received from villagers after it emerged during a meeting in July that it cost £600 a year to look after.

More about the plans may emerge next month after Deeping St Nicholas district councillor Angela Harrison revealed that there was interest from South Holland District Council in buying the land and turning it into woodland.

In a column for Spalding Today published two months ago, South Holland District Council leader Coun Gary Porter said that “in 2015, the council committed to look at ways of developing some publicly accessible woodland and more public open space across the district.”

