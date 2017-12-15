Pantomime parade as U3A throw themselves into season

The latest meeting of the Spalding and District U3A (University of the Third Age) was something totally different as 140 members and guests enjoyed a Christmas pageant.

Ken Bush had written the script and acted as narrator, aided and abetted by Jon Healey who played the roles of a ghost and Captain Hook, plus orchestrated sound effects.

The Pageant was a romp through various pantomime themes including Dick Whittington (Dick Agate) with cat Evostick played by his wife Eve.

Dick travelled from Spalding to Surfleet in search of fame and fortune, encountering Snow White with her dwarves, Jack, his mother and the beanstalk, Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Lion, Red Riding Hood and the wolf, and Cinderella and her two ugly sisters plus some pirates accompanied by Peter Pan and a rat!

The Wicked Witch made an appearance on her Nimbus 2000 mobility scooter and Dick was finally made Lord Mayor of Surfleet and Admiral of Surfleet navy – all this achieved in about 50 minsute.

The cast and audience then sang the Spading and District U3A anthem before the Poetry Group provided some readings on a Christmas theme and the afternoon entertainments concluded with the Singing for Fun group.

Members then tucked into a more than ample ‘bring and share’ spread laid out at the back of the hall.

A spokesman quipped: “Fancy the South Holland Centre limiting itself to just the one panto theme each year!”