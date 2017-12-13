Panto fun at Spalding Baptist Church Christmas party

About 150 people enjoyed a Christmas Party at Spalding Baptist Church. A pantomime, entitled ‘Ella in the Cinders’ was performed by members of the church, with lots of audience participation and fun.

This was followed by a buffet tea in the hall, and Father Christmas arrived at the end of the evening to give each child a gift.

It was a great evening and all attending were warmly invited to come to the Christmas services which are being held in the next few weeks as follows: This Sunday – Family Service at 10.30am and Carols by Candlelight at 6.30 pm; Sunday, December 24 – Carols for Kids service (families welcome) at 4pm; Christmas Day – Family Service at 10.30 pm; Saturday, January 6 – Messy Church with a Noah theme, 4pm-6pm, £1 per child.

Visit the church website for further details and other information. www.spaldingbaptist.org.uk

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG091217-200TW