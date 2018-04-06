Paint job needed on ’eyesore’ river barricades in Spalding

An unsung Spalding landmark by the River Welland should be made more pleasing to the eye, according to district councillors.

Barricades and fencing around a pipe bridge off London Road have been branded an “eyesore” by Spalding Town Forum, members of South Holland District Council who serve town wards.

The barricades, and the pipe bridge itself, have also earned disapproval from Spalding and District Civic Society which is backing the forum’s stance.

David Jones, civic society chairman, said: “We question the need for the barricades and the pipe bridge itself is not a thing of beauty.

“But at least the pipe bridge is painted green and thus merges as much as it can into the riverbank surroundings.

“Painting the barricades green would represent some mitigation of the visual impact, but we would prefer to see their complete removal as the gems of Welland Terrace and Ayscoughfee Hall do not need these ugly neighbours.”

Painting the barricades green would represent some mitigation of the visual impact, but we would prefer their complete removal as the gems of Welland Terrace and Ayscoughfee Hall do not need these ugly neighbours David Jones, chairman of Spalding and District Civic Society

Both the civic society and forum hope Anglian Water will take similar action as it did with Spalding’s Chatterton Water Tower which was repainted over a six-month period last year.

Mr Jones said: “Anglian Water is clearly concerned about its public image, as evidenced by the repainting of the water tower.”

Forum chairman Coun Jack McLean said: “Members agreed to write to Anglian Water in regards to these eyesore barricades which we would like to see painted green.

“None of us, including the civic society and Spalding Community Riverside Forum, are happy with the visual impact on their riverside.”

An Anglian Water spokesman said ‘we will be happy to comment once we have received the letter from the forum.”

Anglian Water to repaint Spalding water tower

A look behind the covers at Spalding’s water tower

Landmark water tower lit up to mark completion of renovation