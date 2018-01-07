Paddington puts his hat on a great start to new year

All the latest news from the South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Happy New Year from the South Holland Centre.

We sure had a blast with three colourful weeks of pantomime Aladdin, but alas, all great things come to an end.

But the best thing about a multi-functional venue is there is always another fabulous event just around the corner to keep us on our toes and audiences entertained - and we now welcome a certain little brown bear who just loves marmalade sandwiches.

The movie Paddington 2, certificate PG, is an exciting, funny and impressive sequel packed with star names including Hugh Grant as the brilliant scene-stealing villain Phoenix Buchanan; Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown; Julie Walters as housekeeper Mrs Bird; and the voice of Ben Whishaw as Paddington himself. Reviews have been brilliant, especially in the humour stakes, appealing to both children and adults alike. Screenings run from January 2 to 10.

More films in January include the superhero movie Justice League, certificate 12A, from Friday 5; Breathe, certificate 12A, from Monday 8; Star Wars: The Last Jedi, certificate 12A, certificate 15, from Friday 12; Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner 2049, from Monday 22; award-winning The Florida Project, certificate 15, from Tuesday 23; My Little Pony: The Movie, certificate U, and Molly’s Game, certificate 15, from Friday 26; and the entertaining re-telling of the famous 1973 tennis match between champions Billie Jean King and Bobby Rigg - Battle of the Sexes, certificate 12A, from Monday 29.

As well as blockbuster movies this month, Thursday January 11 sees the much anticipated broadcast screening of National Theatre Live’s farce The Young Marx, recorded live from Nick Hytner’s Bridge Theatre in London and starring Rory Kinnear.

And not to be outdone, opera fans can revel in Verdi’s Rigoletto broadcast from the Royal Opera House on Tuesday 16 January.

Meanwhile, anyone needing a helping hand with their New Year resolutions should check out the centre’s Take Part programme for ideas such as iPad workshops, aerial dance classes, meditation sessions, French classes, crafts and more.

We look forward to welcoming all of our existing visitors and lots of new ones to the Centre during 2018.