Our story reconnects long-lost half-brothers

Italian Luigi Passarelli believes he has found his long-lost brother, following an appeal in the Spalding Guardian.

We printed Luigi’s story on January 4, with a photo of a boy on a tractor, who Luigi was convinced is his relative.

Luigi (62), who lives in Tirioli, in Southern Italy, only found out recently that he had a half-brother, conceived in a Spalding WWII Prisoner of War camp.

He said: “My father spoke about him in the last times of his life (he died on January 2016, aged 96).”

And a man contacted Luigi directly, via the email address we provided, to say he was the boy in the photograph.

The pair have been in email contact and are exchanging photos and information.

But they have decided not to have further publicity at the moment ‘as they get to know each other and their families at their own pace.’

However, Luigi emailed us following our story to say: “Thanks to you, I have achieved my fantastic goal, to find a relative of mine and know his family history.

“Thank you for providing me with a powerful medium that allowed me to achieve this.”

It was not known exactly where Luigi’s father Antonio was held as a prisoner of war, after being captured by the British Army in 1941.

But according to research, at one time there was a Second World War prisoner of war camp called Fulney Park Camp in Spalding.

