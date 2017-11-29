WEEKEND WEB: Talented start to festive season

IN THE COMMUNITY: By Jan Whitbourn of Tulip Events Management

Saturday, December 2, sees Spalding’s Christmas lights switched on by the winners of the Talent Competition sponsored by Andy Molsom, Optometrists, Molsom Associates, John Hayes MP and the kind people who have helped to get this event together.

It promises to be a truly entertaining afternoon in the Market Place in Spalding. There will be three school choirs who will be part of the talent contest, singers and performers as part of the run-up to the Switch-On.

There are cash prizes to be won – 1st £100, 2nd £75 and 3rd £50. Any performer, singer, can win these prizes, it is open to everyone.

Andy Molsom from Molsoms Optometrists will be one of the judges for this competition and has sponsored the prizes. Andy always says it is important to have a regular eye examination, it is FREE on the NHS for anyone in full-time education under the age of 19. Whenever possible Andy is always promoting this service as it is so important to young people.

He is always keen to work in the community and said: “It is great to bring a little more to the Christmas lights switch-on. I’m sure there is some great local young talent out there. It will be interesting to see what the youngsters come up with.”

Majestic Bingo staff will be on hand to help out with anything that is needed and giving out goodies to all the children.

The lights switch-on promises to be a truly entertaining affair with help and sponsorship from local businesses.

It will be good to see the Spalding Marching Ambassadors heading their way into town at the front of the Sleigh and the Triumph bikers beside them.

For further information on this event or competition, please email Jan Whitbourn on admin@tulipradio.co.uk or call 01775 712400.