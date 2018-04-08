WEEKEND WEB: New food rationing scheme introduced

We look back at the Lincs Free Press this week in 1918 - in the final year of the First World War

People were gearing up for the introduction of the new food rationing scheme.

This newspaper questioned whether it would be an improvement on the existing state of things.

‘There can be little doubt that for the large towns and the industrial centres it was necessary that it should come,’ our reporter wrote.

‘Although there has been a shortage of a number of commodities, we fortunately have known little of the difficulties which have prevailed in many places and a food queue is practically an unknown thing in this part of the county.’

Meat supplies had been short. Cheese, butter, margarine and other items had been obtainable but only in ever dwindling quantities.

Our reporter added: ‘There has been an evident disposition to make the best of things, whilst we have congratulated ourselves that we were better off than our neighbours.’

It was agreed that whatever its drawbacks, the scheme aimed at equality all round.

The sugar rationing scheme was reported to have worked smoothly and the butter and margarine distribution ‘should follow on the same lines’.

The meat rationing was a more difficult matter and it was thought that the purchase by coupons could prove ‘irksome’.

But it was agreed that economy was necessary while our soldiers and allies fought for us on the battlefield.

‘The least we can do is to loyally fall in with the restrictions which necessity imposes - and to make the best of the situation in a spirit of gratitude for the many good things that are still ours,’ our reported added.

‘We, who occupy the favoured position at home, will accept, without demur, the new conditions which prudence and fairness dictate.’

Sad news from the battlefield

Second lieutenant Meaburn Staniland Page, of Spalding, was killed in action at the age of 19. He was the eldest son of Mr and Mrs A H Page.