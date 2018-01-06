WEEKEND WEB: Make your New Year’s Resolution to help out at dog rescue centre

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column from the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Exciting news to ring in the new year. We have done the math and added up our totals and are super pleased to tell you that across our five centres we managed to rehome an astounding 1,005 dogs in 2017, which is our highest number yet.

Can you give Jack a loving retirement home?

That is 1,005 dogs that are now in their forever homes, snuggled up to their new best friend. We couldn’t be happier for our new families out there.

Would you like to be a part of what we do and help our dogs in need? How about making an amazing new year’s resolution to come and volunteer with us?

We have lots of different roles to suit every person, from dog walking or admin assistant, to events support and community fundraiser.

We can even create a role to suit your skills. Handy with a camera? How about popping by to take some fantastic shots of our dogs to help them find a new home?

The great thing about volunteering with us is that once you are inducted with us you can pop by as regularly or as much as you can spare.

So if you have a really hectic life but still want to do something you can pop by for an odd hour here and there at a time to suit you.

It will be fantastic for the CV and also for the soul. We literally wouldn’t be able to run without our fantastic volunteers, who do a great job of making our dogs feel loved when all hope seems lost.

For more information or to sign up, check out our volunteering section on our brand new website www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk or give the team a call on 01205 260546.

DOG OF THE WEEK: JACK

Hi, I’m Jack and I am a 15-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, but please don’t be put off by my age because I am very young at heart! I love nothing more that pottering the day away using my very sophisticated nose to explore all of my surroundings.

I love food and my Jerry Green friends say that the best way to my heart is with a piece of hot dog. I am looking for a home where I will have a loving family, food and a nice warm bed by the fire (or a radiator will do).

I want a quiet pet- and child-free home as I would like my retirement years to be quiet and relaxing.

A kennel is no place for a gentleman of my age and stature so if you can’t adopt me could you perhaps foster me while I look for my forever home? I think a nice comfy sofa, some treats and a bit of affection could perhaps take the sting out of the fact no one has come forward to take me home yet. I will say thank you with my wagging tail and super adorable looks of love.

Call 01205 260546 or email slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

THERENA’S TRAINING TIP

No matter the genetic makeup, all dogs have some level of motivation to chew. It is a behaviour derived from early dogs having to tear and chew up their food.

Chewing in wild dogs often signalled the end of a hunt which would flood the brain with endorphins that made them feel relaxed, fulfilled and sometimes even sleepy.

Modern dogs don’t usually have many opportunities to go hunting so they have developed play behaviours that are essentially hunting behaviours adapted to fit their new lifestyles.

Some dogs will rarely chew while others may have a high motivation to chew at all times.

Meal times

While complete diets have been a great step forwards in terms of dog health, it takes most dogs just a few minutes to eat their meals.

They spend less time chewing which means there are less endorphins released in the brain; it just doesn’t achieve the same effect as an hour chewing on something.

There are a lot of food puzzles available to help make meal times more fun for dogs. Some toys can be stuffed and frozen for a dog to lick at and others need to be pushed around to release food. These are all great ways to enrich your dogs’ meals.

Making meal times more interesting not only helps to give your dog a boost in fulfilling endorphins but it also takes longer and provides a great mental workout; especially useful for energetic dogs, dogs who eat very quickly and dogs that tend to chew a lot.

• Next week we can look at providing alternatives for our dogs to chew.

• We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our centre trainer on 01205 260546.