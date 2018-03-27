Old girl opens new nature area at Pinchbeck school

The natural world is taking on new meaning for youngsters at Pinchbeck East Primary School where a new outdoor learning area has been opened.

Pupils, parents and staff took part in an opening ceremony to christen the nature area which includes log-lined bark paths, natural fish pond, log seating, mini beast hotels, bird watching hide, fire pit, compost pens, bird feeders, living walls and an “emotions garden”.

The learning area was opened by ex-pupil and parent Emily Wilson, whose children attend the school, who was specially chosen because she designed the school’s original nature area which was opened by late TV presenter Richard Whiteley. Teeny Vayro, head of school, said: “Julie Green, our assistant head teacher, and teaching assistant Shelley Boekestyn, spent several months leading a project to design and create a completely new nature area for our children to experience ‘learning in the great outdoors’.

“It was an exciting project, made possible by the enthusiasm, expertise and generosity of our Friends of School Committee, chaired by Sarah Holland.

“As a team, they spent Saturdays and many afternoons clearing rubble left from our building project last year, tidying what was left of our original nature area, designing and creating the fabulous environment it has now become.

“Local companies, which have donated money, time and materials, also generously supported us.”

Parent Emily Wilson with her children Rowan and Florence on the trim trail. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240318-114TW.

The nature area was the subject of a launch week before the end of term when each class spent time taking part in different activities, such as natural art, photography and maths investigations.

It also formed the centrepiece of the school’s annual Spring Fair on Saturday and Mrs Vayro said: “It seemed fitting that Mrs Wilson should be the guest of honour to open our new nature area as her design was chosen to create the original nature area.

“At the beginning of the fair, I thanked Mrs Green, Mrs Boekestyn and our fabulous Friends of School for all their time, effort and dedication to create such a wonderful asset to the children’s learning experience within our school.

“Many more opportunities for exploration and learning will evolve over time and our school’s ‘Pupil Green Team’ will be leading projects which will include fundraising for an underwater camera for the pond which is truly wonderful.

I am incredibly proud and grateful of all the time, effort and creative thinking that has gone into the creation of the wonderful new nature area that we now have to enrich the learning of all our children Teeny Vayro, head of school, Pinchbeck East Primary School

“I am incredibly proud and grateful of all the time, effort and creative thinking that has gone into the creation of the wonderful new nature area that we now have to enrich the learning of all our children.

“It has provided the school with an exciting and stimulating environment in which the children can learn from the natural world around them.”

Family’s lifesaving gift to Pinchbeck East School

Staff and pupils in litter pick

Youngsters at Pinchbeck East Primary School are encouraged to find logs for the new outdoor learning area. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240318-111TW.

Bus is taking stigma out of tricky subject

Jon Junior finds flowers along the nature trail. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240318-113TW.

Rosie, Holly and Joseph Smith go hunting for creepy crawlies. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240318-115TW.